Matthew Heimbach, head of the Traditionalists Worker Party, center, spoke during a white nationalist rally in downtown Pikeville Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Matthew Heimbach, head of the Traditionalists Worker Party, center, spoke during a white nationalist rally in downtown Pikeville Saturday, April 29, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Matthew Heimbach, head of the Traditionalists Worker Party, center, spoke during a white nationalist rally in downtown Pikeville Saturday, April 29, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

State

White nationalist who planned Kentucky rally charged after wife attacked in Indiana

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 09:30 AM

A white nationalist who helped plan a noisy rally in Eastern Kentucky last year has been arrested on domestic violence and other charges, according to a Louisville television station.

Matthew Heimbach, a leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was charged Monday with intimidation, strangulation, battery and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, according to the report by WHAS-11.

The incident happened at Heimbachs home in Paoli, Ind.

Heimbach has been involved in white nationalist rallies across the county and helped coordinate a rally in Pikeville last April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the height of the rally, about 125 white nationalists and 200 opponents yelled at each other from across barricades on Main Street, but a heavy police presence kept them separated and there was no physical violence.

The Traditionalist Worker Party “advocates for racially pure nations and communities and blames Jews for many of the world’s problems,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which labels it as a hate group.

More Videos

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Pause
Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 20

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 109

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 137

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River 20

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes. 76

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced 73

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced

White nationalist groups held a rally in downtown Pikeville, Ky., on Saturday. Antifa and other protesters met them on the streets. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com

Heimbach initially said he and others planned a rally in Lexington to protest moving statues of two Confederate leaders from downtown, not long after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which white nationalists clashed with counter-protestors.

A man who had stood with the white nationalists during the Charlottesville rally, James Alex Fields, drove his car into protestors, killing one woman. Fields grew up in Kentucky.

More Videos

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Pause
Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 20

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 109

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 137

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River 20

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes. 76

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced 73

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced

Crews removed the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan from the lawn of the old Fayette Co. Courthouse in Lexington. Video by Matt Goins matt@mattgoins.com

Ultimately, the white nationalists did not protest in Lexington.

Heimbach entered an Alford plea to a charge of pushing a woman at a Donald Trump rally in 2016 in Lousville. The plea meant he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for a conviction.

More Videos

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Pause
Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 20

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 109

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 137

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River 20

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes. 76

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced 73

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced

Just past midnight Oct. 18, the statue of John Hunt Morgan was lifted by crane onto a flat-bed semi truck. The statue was one of two controversial Confederate monuments removed by the city of Lexington. Matt Goins

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Pause
Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 20

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 109

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 137

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River 20

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes. 76

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced 73

3 people to know: significant black Kentuckians and the places they influenced

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

View More Video