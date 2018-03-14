White nationalist who planned Kentucky rally charged after wife attacked in Indiana

A white nationalist who helped plan a noisy rally in Eastern Kentucky last year has been arrested on domestic violence and other charges, according to a Louisville television station.
Matthew Heimbach, a leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was charged Monday with intimidation, strangulation, battery and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, according to the report by WHAS-11.
The incident happened at Heimbachs home in Paoli, Ind.
Heimbach has been involved in white nationalist rallies across the county and helped coordinate a rally in Pikeville last April.
At the height of the rally, about 125 white nationalists and 200 opponents yelled at each other from across barricades on Main Street, but a heavy police presence kept them separated and there was no physical violence.
The Traditionalist Worker Party “advocates for racially pure nations and communities and blames Jews for many of the world’s problems,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which labels it as a hate group.
Heimbach initially said he and others planned a rally in Lexington to protest moving statues of two Confederate leaders from downtown, not long after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which white nationalists clashed with counter-protestors.
A man who had stood with the white nationalists during the Charlottesville rally, James Alex Fields, drove his car into protestors, killing one woman. Fields grew up in Kentucky.
Ultimately, the white nationalists did not protest in Lexington.
Heimbach entered an Alford plea to a charge of pushing a woman at a Donald Trump rally in 2016 in Lousville. The plea meant he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for a conviction.
