‘She pulled the baby out herself!’ Kentucky midwife delivers her own baby ... by C-section.

Central Kentucky midwife Emily Dial helped deliver her own baby via Caesarean section at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Sunday.
“It was truly a full circle moment,” Dial said in a report at LoveWhatMatters.com. “It was tying together the two things I love the most: my family and my career. It truly was one of the happiest moments of my life.”
Harrodsburg photographer Sarah Hill documented the birth and shared the story with media outlets.
“My amazing midwife Emily Dial not only had a C-Section today but SHE PULLED THE BABY OUT HERSELF!!!!!!” Hill shared on Facebook. “It was unreal. To say that she is amazing, is an understatement. She was meant to bring babies into this world and didn’t let a little thing like a C-Section stop her from delivering her own!”
Hill said in an interview that Dial scrubbed in for surgery just as if she were about to deliver another woman’s baby and not her own, pulling gloves up over her IV.
Obstetricians Dr. Mark Wainwright and Dr. Amanda Hess assisted with the delivery.
Hill said Wainwright made the incision in Dial’s abdomen and after breaking her water helped guide her hands to the baby.
“To watch her colleagues rally around her and make this happen was so beautiful,” Hill wrote.
After Dial grasped the baby, she lifted the child up out of her abdomen on her own.
She told CafeMom.com, “I kept putting her down on my abdomen, but kept wanting more! That’s why you see me set her down, then bring her back up several times. I didn’t want to break sterile field, but I wanted to kiss her sooo bad!”
Hill said the room held its breath as the mother met her baby face to face.
“It was just flawless,” Hill said in an interview. “It was just an incredible moment.”
Adding to the excitement was the moment the baby’s gender was revealed. Hill said Dial and her husband Daniel did not learn the gender before the birth.
Emma Kaye weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and is the Dials’ third baby. They have a daughter who is 4. Their son Grayson, born in 2012, died when he was 10 days old.
Dial, of Lawrenceburg, is a certified nurse-midwife who delivered Hill’s youngest child in 2016.
Dial began planning to help deliver her own baby in the early stages of her pregnancy, and she asked Hill to document the event, Hill said.
“As soon as she found out she was pregnant, she told me this was her plan,” Hill said.
Since sharing the story, Hill said she’s heard from many women who delivered babies by C-section who have told her that the photographs helped them better visualize their own birthing experiences, since the mother’s view is often obstructed.
“I’ve been blown away by the response of women,” she said. It “touched me incredibly.”
Hess, one of the obstetricians who helped with the delivery, has her own unique delivery story. In July, while she was preparing to give birth at Frankfort Regional, Hess, already wearing a hospital gown, delivered another woman’s baby because that woman was in active labor and her doctor hadn’t arrived.
“Frankfort Regional’s full of amazing women,” Hill said.
