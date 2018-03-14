Missing Lexington man found dead on Lake Cumberland

A Lexington man who has been missing since Feb. 21 on Lake Cumberland has been found dead, according to the Russell County coroner.
Edward B. Grady, 62, who was reported missing by his family three weeks ago, left his home on Feb. 19 and had not been heard from since. Kentucky State Police later found his vehicle parked at a Lake Cumberland boat ramp in Monticello and saw that his boat was gone.
Grady’s boat was found on Feb. 23 and his body was found by a fisherman on March 12 near School House Hollow and Lowgap Island on Lake Cumberland, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating, but preliminary autopsy findings indicate Grady died of drowning and hypothermia.
