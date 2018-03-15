Chris Bailey's forecast: Winter and spring battle it out

We have a MUCH better weather day taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. Milder winds will be blowing out there today, but there’s a big battle taking shape over the next week. Spring and winter are fighting it out, with winter being the odds on favorite according to Vegas.
Highs today will reach the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. That should do a number on any leftover snow you have outside your house.
Temps will be MUCH colder and may not get to 40 in a few spots, with showers rolling through. A touch of sleet can’t be ruled out.
