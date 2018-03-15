“His legacy will live on.” Retailers raise money for fallen Pikeville officer’s family

Following the death of a Pikeville police officer in the line of duty Tuesday night, several Kentucky businesses are donating profits or proceeds of specially-made apparel to his family.

Lexington-based Wildcat Wearhouse is among the Kentucky retailers who are stepping up to raise funds for the family of Scotty Hamilton, a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department who was shot and killed.

Wildcat Wearhouse has created a shirt that will be on sale in the Pikeville location for $15 Friday night. It’s already available on its website at wildcatwearhouse.com. All profits will be donated.

“As a community, we are all deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, officer Scotty Hamilton,” Wildcat Wearhouse Pikeville store manager Jared Ferguson said. “He was a husband, father, son and friend to many, including myself. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through memories we all have of him. Rest easy brother.”

Bow So Cute, a boutique bow retailer in Pike County, is selling two bow ties with 100 percent of the proceeds going to a Hamilton family trust fund.

It is selling a bow with a bottle cap image of an American flag for $5.50 and a plain version for $5.

606 Southern Sass, also located in Pike County, is also selling shirts with all proceeds going to Hamilton’s widow, Chelsi.

The $10 shirt features a Pikeville Police Department crest on the front and has “In loving memory of Scotty Hamilton” written on the back.

Bob’s Sports Shop in Elkhorn City is selling $12 shirts for the family. Store employee Suzanne Steele Bailey said there has been an overwhelming response for the shirts.

A state House committee unanimously approved legislation on Thursday that would greatly increase benefits for Hamilton’s widow. Currently, the spouse of a public worker killed on the job chooses between 25 percent of the worker's salary or whatever retirement benefit the worker had earned.

This proposal would increase the salary payout to 75 percent of a worker's salary. The bill still has to be approved by the House and Senate before it becomes law.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.