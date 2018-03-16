Doctor in Kentucky case convicted of illegally dispensing 300,000-plus pain pills

A physician accused of illegally dispensing more than 300,000 pain pills from his Grant County office has been convicted in federal court.
Sundiata El-Amin, 69, was convicted Tuesday of conspiracy; maintaining premises for the purpose of illegally distributing drugs; and 171 counts of illegally distributing pills, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr.
Evidence at the trial showed that El-Amin improperly wrote prescriptions for high doses of pain medication, often without examining the patient, Duncan said.
The evidence showed El-Amin conspired to dispense more than 300,000 oxycodone pills in about a year, outside the scope of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
The offenses happened in 2010 and 2011. El-Amin is from Ft. Wayne, Ind., but had a clinic at the time in Grant County.
The office manager, Wendy Sue Price, pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally distribute pain pills.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided the clinic in June 2011, according to a court record. She has not been sentenced.
El-Amin is to be sentenced in July. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
“This is another example of a medical professional being found guilty of choosing profit over medical judgment and callously fueling the opioid epidemic,” Duncan said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments