Seven shot at Louisville nightclub

WAVE-TV said Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire inside a popular nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Cole's Place, located in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street.
Police confirmed that upon arrival at the club, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two more gunshot victims took themselves to University Hospital, also with injuries that were not life-threatening. A seventh victim was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment, Mitchell said.
Police said there are no suspects or known motives.
