These Kentucky school districts closing Wednesday as teachers rally in Frankfort

At least four Eastern Kentucky school districts will close Wednesday as their teachers rally in Frankfort against proposed cuts to pension benefits that have sparked outrage among public employees across the state.
The county school districts in Pike, Lawrence and Carter counties will be closed Wednesday, along with the Ashland Independent School District in Boyd County.
Pike County School Board Chairman Justin Maynard said about 30 teachers from each of the district’s schools are planning to attend the rally in Frankfort, prompting officials to call of classes.
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Robbie Fletcher posted on Twitter that “this is a day that has been selected for staff members in our region to have a voice in Frankfort on educational issues that we face.”
Despite rumors of a strike in Pike County, school officials told the Herald-Leader there is no strike planned.
Lawrence County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 21. This is NOT a Google/NTI Day. This is not a Flex/PD Day for staff. This is a day that has been selected for staff members in our region to have a voice in Frankfort on educational issues that we face. #AllinLC— Dr. Fletcher (@All_in_LC) March 19, 2018
Thousands of teachers have protested in recent weeks against Senate Bill 1, which would end traditional pensions for future teachers and cut cost-of-living allowances for retired teachers, among other things.
Last week, Gov. Matt Bevin drew heavy criticism when he called teachers who oppose SB 1 “ignorant” and “selfish” during a radio interview last week. He also compared teachers who oppose the bill to those who hoarded rationed goods during WWII.
Bevin posted a video Saturday in which he walked back those comments, saying he has “tremendous respect for those of you who are teaching.”
All of the Eastern Kentucky school districts closed Wednesday are scheduled to be open the rest of the week.
Will Wright is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach him at 859-270-9760, @HLWright
