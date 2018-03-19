Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles
Because local first responders called to the scene of a drug overdose are only armed with rubber gloves and tongs, the students of Ashland Middle School developed a solution to safely pick up and dispose of hazardous material. The students created a device that could be used by first responders and local authorities to pick up dangerous used needles and other drug paraphernalia.
