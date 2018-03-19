More Videos

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 125

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

Pause
She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 81

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 20

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 109

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 137

Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River 20

Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes. 76

'We're all getting shorted money.' Sheriff wants Jim Justice to pay his taxes.

Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles

Because local first responders called to the scene of a drug overdose are only armed with rubber gloves and tongs, the students of Ashland Middle School developed a solution to safely pick up and dispose of hazardous material. The students created a device that could be used by first responders and local authorities to pick up dangerous used needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Samsung U.S. Newsroom
'Make sure our children go to school in peace and security'

State

'Make sure our children go to school in peace and security'

Shane Romines posted a Facebook video Friday pledging money for metal detectors in Corbin schools and challenging other community leaders to step up to similarly help defray expenses for smoke detectors in school districts. Some have joined the fund-raising drive which has expanded to about four counties.