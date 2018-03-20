Chris Bailey's forecast: Spring starts with a snowfall

Good Tuesday, everyone. Spring arrives just after noon, but winter is putting in some serious overtime work. We have another March snowfall ready to cover the bluegrass state tonight into Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of the region during this time.
Scattered showers will be noted across much of the region early today, with the action increasing this afternoon from west to east Snow takes over in the west, with the switch rolling eastward during the evening.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
