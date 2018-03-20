WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala

State

Chris Bailey's forecast: Spring starts with a snowfall

March 20, 2018 05:38 AM

Good Tuesday, everyone. Spring arrives just after noon, but winter is putting in some serious overtime work. We have another March snowfall ready to cover the bluegrass state tonight into Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of the region during this time.

Scattered showers will be noted across much of the region early today, with the action increasing this afternoon from west to east Snow takes over in the west, with the switch rolling eastward during the evening.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles

View More Video