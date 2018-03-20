Suspected of driving a stolen Lexington Jeep, man dies after confronting officer

A man who was reportedly seen driving a Jeep stolen from Lexington died Monday in a western Kentucky shooting involving a state trooper, according to Kentucky State Police.
Sheriff’s deputies in Daviess County were called to a farm off Hill Bridge Road at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person doing doughnuts in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to state police.
When deputies and a state trooper arrived, a man ran from the house on the property, got in the Jeep and drove away “aggressively,” throwing mud onto a deputy, according to state police. The man reportedly drove about a half-mile before crashing into a ditch and fleeing on foot.
The state trooper used a farm access road near the crashed jeep and found the suspect, who had a pistol in his hand, according to state police. The trooper told the man to drop his gun, but he approached the trooper and pointed the gun at him, state police report.
The trooper fired his department-issued rifle, striking the man, according to state police. The trooper and deputies tried to help the man as they waited for paramedics and gave an escort to the ambulance.
The man who was shot died of his injuries, according to state police. His identity was not released Monday night.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
