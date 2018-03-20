Kentucky candidate criticized for tweet that implies shooting congressman

A Republican candidate for the Kentucky secretary of state tweeted what could be construed as a threat Tuesday to a Democratic congressman.
Rep. John Yarmuth (Louisville) tweeted Monday about how he was proud of his F rating from the National Rifle Association. Yarmuth, who has been outspoken about Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s position on gun control, posted a photo of him wearing an “F” button and invited his colleagues to wear their own F ratings every day “until the GOP finally stands up to the gun lobby and helps pass common sense gun safety legislation.”
In a since-deleted response to Yarmuth’s tweet, Carl Nett asked Yarmuth to “Move it over just a bit. I was trained center mass,” potentially suggesting the button should be centered on Yarmuth’s body so he could be used for target practice.
Nett is a former U.S. Secret Service and CIA officer who last month declared his intent to run for the Republican primary for Secretary of State next year.
After he deleted his first tweet, Nett later said he would have died for politicians he served under, despite his political stance.
“Friends, I protected Barack Obama, John Kerry, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton,” he said. “I voted for none of them. I would have DIED for any of them. My oath is to the constitution. ALL politicians should keep that oath, first and foremost.”
Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Ben Self said Nett’s comment about shooting Yarmuth “is not only alarming but terribly offensive given the numerous shootings, including one in Great Mills, Maryland today.”
“Nett...is obviously unfit to be elected for or hold any Kentucky office,” Self continued. “Any threats of violence cannot be tolerated in our current political or public forums.”
Nett’s father, Carl A. Nett, served in the state House of Representatives for 20 years.
