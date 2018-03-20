KY man claims ‘intimacy issues’ led to viewing child porn. He’s going to prison.

A Floyd County man who claimed he went awry while trying to deal with “intimacy issues” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing sexually explicit images of children.
David Glenn Boyd, 53, will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, and will be under court supervision for the rest of his life, according to documents in federal court.
The case against Boyd began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave Kentucky State Police a tip that a file containing child pornography had been uploaded to the internet.
The center maintains a tipline for reports of child pornography as part of its work.
Detective Jeremy Giles obtained a subpoena for information on the IP address the center provided, which showed it was assigned to Boyd’s home in Wheelwright, according to a court record.
A search of the house turned up 42 photos and 35 videos of child pornography on a laptop. Some portrayed sadistic or masochistic activity involving children, according to a court document.
Boyd admitted he accessed child porn on the internet, generally when his wife, a worker for a non-denominational mission organization, was out of town, according to a court document.
After Boyd and his wife began having “intimacy issues,” Boyd made the “reckless decision” to try to deal with the problem by seeking stimulation through online pornography, his attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, said in a court document.
Boyd transitioned from looking at adult porn to child porn, the motion said.
Boyd led an otherwise exemplary life of philanthropic and church-related activities, including building houses for low-income people, and there is no evidence he ever sexually molested a child, Pillersdorf said.
However, receiving, possessing and distributing child pornography are not victimless crimes, repeatedly exposing the victims to shame, Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Mayre said in a court motion.
“The thought of men continually viewing pornographic images of them as children ‘for their own sick sexual desires’ is what many child pornography victims state is a cause of their continuing emotional distress as they enter adulthood,” Mayre wrote.
Boyd admitted his introduction to child porn was in 1996. He said he again developed an urge to view illegal images after moving back to Kentucky in 2013 and had struggled to combat the impulse, Mayre wrote.
Boyd pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography. The government dropped a charged of possessing child pornography as part of the plea deal.
Chief U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sentenced Boyd on March 13. He was taken into custody immediately.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
