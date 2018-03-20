Four people sue Kentucky Waffle House after Hepatitis A exposure

Four people have filed a lawsuit against Waffle House, Inc., in Boyd County after customers of two restaurants were exposed to Hepatitis A earlier this year, according to Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said two weeks ago that an employee who worked at both of the affected Waffle House restaurants in Boyd County was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. Diners could have been exposed between Feb. 12 and 28, according to the health department.
The owner and employees of the Waffle House restaurants cooperated and received post-exposure treatment, according to the health department.
There was a two week window for people who were exposed to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A, but that has since passed, according to Hughes & Coleman. The lawsuit is seeking compensation for anyone who dined at one of the two restaurants between Feb. 12 and Feb. 28, the firm said.
Anyone who went to the Waffle House restaurants in Boyd County between Feb. 12 and Feb. 28 is urged to see their health provider.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
