Officer finds infant twins under filled garbage bags in Versailles. Here’s how they got there .

A Tennessee couple was arrested and charged in Versailles early Wednesday after police discovered in their car 6-month-old twins soiled in urine and “in grave danger of suffocation” under garbage bags filled with clothes.
Police responded to the Speedway gas station on Lexington Road near the Blue Grass Parkway exit where a clerk told officers a couple had been sitting at the gas pump for several hours, according to court records.
The parents, Crystal Cramer and Christopher Smith, said their Oldsmobile Cutlass had broken down, and they were attempting to get it fixed, according to their arrest reports.
The couple mentioned kids, and after an officer asked where they were, they pointed toward the backseat of the car, according to court records.
The car was piled to the ceiling with garbage bags of clothes and the officer dug through those bags to locate the children.
Police said the children were extremely cold in the 30-degree weather and their feet and hands were purple. The infants were wearing tank tops and they were “completely soiled in urine,” according to the arrest report.
Cramer and Smith stated the infants were safe and attempted to justify their behavior by saying they would check every 50 miles to make sure the items had not caved in on the children, their arrest reports say.
Emergency medical services was called to check the infants’ physical well being, and they were taken into protective custody.
Cramer and Smith were charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse and were taken to the Woodford County Detention Center. Cramer was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
