Kentucky woman, 9-year-old son found dead of apparent gunshot wounds

A woman and her 9 year old son were found dead Wednesday inside a Boone County apartment, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating their deaths as a double homicide.
Kelli Kramer, 31, of Florence and her son, Aiden Kramer, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment building on Peoples Lane in Burlington, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Kramer was a Starbucks employee and Aiden was a fourth grader at Burlington Elementary School.
Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information related to the deaths of Kelli and Aiden Kramer is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2175.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
