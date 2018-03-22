Chris Bailey's forecast: Watching another system this weekend

We have a clear and cold day taking shape, but it’s all eyes on another system rolling our way for the weekend. That can bring heavy rain and a swath of snow back into the bluegrass state.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s with plenty of sunshine.
Friday starts cold and ends milder with highs closing in on 50 degrees. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, ahead of a storm diving in from the northwest.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blogl.
