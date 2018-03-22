Richie Farmer in jail after Laurel County DUI charge

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Richie Farmer has been arrested in Laurel County on a DUI charge, according to media reports and jail records.
Farmer, 48, was booked into the Laurel County jail just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail’s website. His bond has not been set.
Farmer was incarcerated from March 2014 to December 2016 on a conviction of two counts of misappropriating public resources while he served as state agriculture commissioner. He filed for bankruptcy a few months after his release.
Rex Chapman, who is also a former UK basketball player, tweeted Thursday saying “I love Richie Farmer. Unconditionally.”
I love Richie Farmer. Unconditionally. @KentuckyMBB @UKSportsNetwork #BBN— Rex Chapman (@rex_rexchapman) March 22, 2018
Chapman also tweeted a picture with Farmer and a picture of Farmer playing for UK with the caption “My Richie. #BBN”
My Richie. #BBN pic.twitter.com/TJKjmKXNHL— Rex Chapman (@rex_rexchapman) March 22, 2018
