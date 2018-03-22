Richard “Richie” Farmer
Richard “Richie” Farmer Laurel County Detention Center
Richard “Richie” Farmer Laurel County Detention Center

State

Richie Farmer in jail after Laurel County DUI charge

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 22, 2018 07:33 PM

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Richie Farmer has been arrested in Laurel County on a DUI charge, according to media reports and jail records.

Farmer, 48, was booked into the Laurel County jail just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail’s website. His bond has not been set.

Farmer was incarcerated from March 2014 to December 2016 on a conviction of two counts of misappropriating public resources while he served as state agriculture commissioner. He filed for bankruptcy a few months after his release.

Rex Chapman, who is also a former UK basketball player, tweeted Thursday saying “I love Richie Farmer. Unconditionally.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chapman also tweeted a picture with Farmer and a picture of Farmer playing for UK with the caption “My Richie. #BBN”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles

View More Video