85-year-old man attempts U-turn on I-75, dies after being struck by officer’s car

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 23, 2018 08:40 AM

A Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement Officer was involved in a fatal collision in Laurel County Thursday when an elderly man illegally turned his vehicle in front the officer’s car.

The 85-year-old man, John McQueen, of London, was parked on the right hand shoulder of Interstate 75 Thursday around 4:45 p.m. and attempted to make an illegal U-turn across the northbound lanes of the roadway to go back southbound, police said. While turning, his 1995 Cadillac Eldorado was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by KSP officer Christopher McQueen, 33, of Corbin.

John McQueen was not wearing a seat belt when he made the illegal turn and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

Officer McQueen and a passenger in his vehicle were treated at Saint Joseph Hospital in London with non-life threatening injuries. John and Christopher McQueen are not believed to be related.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

