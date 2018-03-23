DUI citation says Richie Farmer almost wrecked, had slurred speech

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Richie Farmer was arrested on a DUI charge Thursday after officers were advised he almost hit another car in Laurel County, according to his arrest citation.
When a London city employee began driving behind Farmer on the Hal Rogers Parkway, Farmer crossed the several lane several times, his arrest citation said.
The city employee advised London police and an officer pulled Farmer over at the Interstate 75 on-ramp. The officer noticed the ex-Kentucky basketball star had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes. Farmer, 48, also had trouble with his balance during the field sobriety tests, according to the arrest report.
The road from the intersection of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 192, where he allegedly almost hit another car, is a busy road on the way to I-75 — passing two schools, several businesses and restaurants and Kentucky State Police Post 11.
Farmer said he had taken two Hydrocodone pills along with two muscle relaxers and had not eaten. He refused to take a blood test, his arrest report said.
He was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and was released later that night. He will be arraigned April 2.
Farmer was incarcerated from March 2014 to December 2016 on a conviction of two counts of misappropriating public resources while he served as state agriculture commissioner. He filed for bankruptcy a few months after his release.
