‘A school is supposed to be a safe place, not a shooting range’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 178 Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles Pause 125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 74 Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 32 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 20 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ 109 Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill 137 Aerial view of Louisville and Cincinnati flooding 20 Deer runs through downtown Louisville and dives into Ohio River Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

More than 1,000 turned out in Lexington for the March 24 March for Our Lives rally against gun violence. jpatton1@herald-leader.com

More than 1,000 turned out in Lexington for the March 24 March for Our Lives rally against gun violence. jpatton1@herald-leader.com