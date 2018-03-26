Chris Bailey's forecast: It's another busy weather week ahead

Our new week is off and running with MUCH milder temps, and the mild air should carry us through Friday. After that, things can get ugly, with another big blast of cold waiting in the wings for early April.
Highs out there today should hit 60 or better in many areas, with a mix of sun and clouds. Things look mainly dry, with only a small shower or storm chance.
Highs for the rest of the week should warm to the 60s for much of the state, with a shot at a 70 if we cans squeeze in a little sunshine.
