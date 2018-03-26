2 children killed, 2 more injured in wreck on Kentucky’s Blue Grass Parkway

Police in Kentucky say two young children died and two more were injured after a minivan they were riding in blew a tire on the Blue Grass Parkway.
The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday in Hardin County when the westbound 2004 Nissan minivan went into the median and overturned , according to Kentucky State Police spokesman Jeff Gregory. The overturned van slid into the eastbound passing lane of the parkway where it was truck by a 2012 Buick Enclave carrying Michael C. Reed, 51, Linda Reed, 56, and their teen daughter.
Gregory says a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl in the minivan died at the scene.
The van’s driver, George Michael Smith, 36, of Lebanon was in stable condition after being taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital. Crystal Lynn Shipp, 27, of Gravel Switch, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital.
Never miss a local story.
A 2-year-old girl was taken to Hardin Memorial while a 1-year-old girl was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital, formerly Kosair. Shipp and the children were in stable condition, police said. The Reeds were uninjured.
The accident remains under investigation.
Comments