After stolen truck crashed into Kentucky lake, man found hiding naked in helicopter

Crashing a truck into a Bowling Green lake was just the beginning of a Barren County man’s troubles Sunday.
A witness saw Travis Smiley, 38, of Glasgow, drive a green 1995 Dodge Ram into a lake at Basil Griffin Park on Three Springs Road about 2 p.m., according to Smiley’s arrest report. When the witness attempted to assist Smiley in the water, he fled on foot toward a nearby aviation park where a helicopter was being restored in a locked hangar.
Wet clothes were found in a trash can, according to his citation, and deputies saw wet footprints around the helicopter, according to court records.
A Warren County sheriff’s deputy found a naked Smiley hiding in the tail of the helicopter and he was “physically removed by force” after refusing to follow verbal commands,” his arrest report said.
Smiley told deputies someone was trying to kill him and he had used methamphetamine about a week prior, according to his citation. The deputy said he appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
Smiley also told deputies someone else was in the truck with him, but no one was located, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
The truck was reported stolen in Barren County, the sheriff said.
Because of the water temperature Smiley was taken to a local hospital to be treated, the citation said.
After medical treatment, Smiley told deputies he needed to use the restroom at the hospital, according to an additional arrest citation. The deputy heard a loud crash from inside the locked bathroom.
Hospital security unlocked the door with a master key, and the deputies found Smiley on the floor and a ceiling tile removed, court records show. A paper towel dispenser was ripped from the wall.
Smiley allegedly attempted to escape via the bathroom ceiling by stepping on the paper towel dispenser, but he fell when the dispenser broke , according to his arrest citation.
Smiley was charged with escape, criminal mischief, burglary, resisting arrest, evidence tampering, receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and wanton endangerment. His bond has been set at $10,000.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
