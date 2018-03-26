After a threat, Kentuckian mailed off $8,000. Luckily, police got there in time.

A Kentuckian’s package containing $8,000 was found in the Massachusetts home of a fraud suspect along with $100,000 in cash from victims around the United States, according to Kentucky State Police.
The victim, who lives in Carroll County, got a call from a man who said he was a representative of the victim’s computer software service provider, according to state police. The man reportedly told the victim he was calling to refund money directly into their bank account.
The victim was told to verify their bank account by logging into their online banking system, and as they were doing so the man said he accidentally deposited too much money into the account, according to state police. He told the victim to keep $500 as part of the refund and mail the rest to a given address in Holyoke, Mass.
The victim withdrew the cash and mailed it to the address, and the next day they received a call to verify the amount had been sent, according to state police. At that point, the man demanded the victim send an additional $8,000 or he would zero out the victim’s bank accounts.
The victim called Kentucky State Police on March 16.
A detective with the Holyoke Police Department went to the address given to the victim and found that the person there had received multiple packages with large amounts of money from different places around the U.S., according to Kentucky State Police. The person living there, a woman, told investigators that she met the male caller online and had never seen him in person.
In all, investigators found more than $100,000 in cash at the home and evidence that an additional $97,000 had been wired to Saudi Arabia, according to Kentucky State Police.
In the course of the investigation, Holyoke police found the package from Kentucky containing $8,000, according to state police. The Kentucky victim will get the $8,000 back after it’s processed as part of the investigation. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed so far in the crime.
State police warn that people should be vigilant when they receive suspicious phone calls requesting money.
“It is not common practice for any legitimate business whether private or public to request funds through avenues such as mailing cash or purchasing gift cards,” state police said in a news release.
