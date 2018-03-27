Unused medicine can lead to addiction. New option gets rid of drugs.

Nine CVS Pharmacy locations in the state allow Kentuckians to properly dispose of dangerous opioids and unused prescription drugs, the Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday.
Attorney General Andy Beshear and CVS Heath teamed up for the safe medication disposal program that went into effect Tuesday.
The program is designed to combat opioid abuse. Eighty percent of heroin users begin their addiction with prescription drugs, according to the attorney general’s office.
“One of the most dangerous places in a home is a medicine cabinet with unused opioids,” Beshear said. “Thanks to this initiative, many Kentuckians now have a convenient way to make their home safer and stop addiction before it starts by safely disposing of drugs at their local pharmacy.”
Never miss a local story.
The Todds Road and Harrodsburg Road locations in Lexington are two of the nine CVS stores in Kentucky that offer disposal. It will also be available in stores in Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Georgetown, Louisville and Paducah.
In total, CVS Health will install units in 750 CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country.
“We all know how tough it can be to overcome addiction, so I commend CVS Health and Attorney General Andy Beshear for stepping up to help reduce the rate of new addiction by offering folks all across the Commonwealth new and easy ways to dispose of unused and dangerous opioids,” said state Rep. George Brown Jr., D-Lexington.
More than a ton of unwanted and expired medication was dropped off at Lexington police headquarters and medication take-back events in April and October, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.
“So, the need is there,” Weathers said. “These CVS in-store disposal units will help meet that in a way that is convenient for residents all over Lexington.”
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments