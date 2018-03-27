Woman is third person to die after Eastern Kentucky strip mine shooting

A third person who was shot at an abandoned strip mine in Eastern Kentucky has died, according to media reports.
Amber Lockard, 31, of Huddy, was on life support at the Pikeville Medical Center after being shot off Ky. 292 near the Pike and Martin County line. She died Tuesday morning, according to EKB TV.
Lockard’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Micah Simmons, died at the scene along with 26-year-old Dereck James. Police have not released any information about the person of interest in the shooting, WYMT reported.
WYMT reported that several people told police they were on their way to check on some cattle at an old strip mine site when they saw the three people on the ground and thought all were dead.
Never miss a local story.
None of the three people who were found shot is considered to be the shooter, state police told WYMT.
Police also told WYMT that because of the nature of the crime, it is likely the victims knew the shooter.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments