Miner, 29, dies entangled in equipment at Eastern Kentucky mine

A Harlan County miner died in an accident early Wednesday, according to media reports.
Hubert Grubbs Jr., 29, of Harlan County was doing pre-shift maintenance work on a beltline when he was entangled, WYMT reported.
The accident happened at a mine owned by Revelation Energy around 2:20 a.m. The mine is in the Cloverlick community in Harlan County.
Grubbs was an underground coal miner with more than 10 years of experience, WYMT reported.
The body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
