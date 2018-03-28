Mt. Sterling police dog Dexter died on Wednesday after a ‘tragic accident,’ according to the department.
‘Tragic accident.’ Mt. Sterling loses police dog, just months from its retirement

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 28, 2018 09:40 PM

Police in Mt. Sterling were mourning the loss of one of their own on Wednesday after a police dog named Dexter died in a “tragic accident,” the department posted on Facebook.

Dexter was the first police dog in Mt. Sterling’s K9 Unit and worked with the department for 9 years.

Police Chief David Charles told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that Dexter ran out into the road and was hit by a car.

“He had apprehended many felons, found large amounts of narcotics and was (loved) by countless school children,” the department posted on Facebook. “He will be missed greatly by not only we at the MSPD but by our community as well. Please keep his partner, K9 Officer Jason Perry in your prayers.”

Dexter was set to retire in two months, Mt. Sterling Mayor Gary Williamson told WKYT.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

