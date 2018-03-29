Chris Bailey's forecast: Potential for flooding continues

We continue to track rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms across the region. This setup is producing a general flood threat and a flash flood threat through tonight.
Much of the region continues to be under a Flood Watch.
Another 1″-3″ of rain may fall across parts of central and eastern Kentucky today. If you live in a low-lying or flood-prone region, please keep a close eye on the water levels. I will have your tracking tools in a bit.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
