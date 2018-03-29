WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey Pablo Alcala | 2015 staff file photo
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey Pablo Alcala | 2015 staff file photo

State

Chris Bailey's forecast: Potential for flooding continues

March 29, 2018 05:58 AM

We continue to track rounds of heavy rain producing showers and storms across the region. This setup is producing a general flood threat and a flash flood threat through tonight.

Much of the region continues to be under a Flood Watch.

Another 1″-3″ of rain may fall across parts of central and eastern Kentucky today. If you live in a low-lying or flood-prone region, please keep a close eye on the water levels. I will have your tracking tools in a bit.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles

View More Video