Children lived with drugs, rooster and without essentials. 6 Kentucky adults charged

Six London adults were intoxicated while caring for children in a home full of drugs and paraphernalia, according to authorities who arrested the group.
The arrests occurred while the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was investigating a complaint about a home on Moriah Church Road, according to Sheriff John Root. One of the children was 10 months old.
Drugs, as well as snort tubes, baggies with white residue, pills, pipes and hypodermic needles were found in the house, according to the sheriff. Some of the adults admitted they used drugs in the presence of the children, Root said.
The residence was filled with trash, no running water, no food and a rooster running loose in the home, according to a statement from Root’s office.
Never miss a local story.
The mother of the 10-month-old arrived while the sheriff was investigating, the release stated.
Ambra Dawn Oakley, 29, also had her 11-year-old daughter and two 13-year-old sons at the residence, the sheriff said. The four were taken to social services.
A 16-year-old female had also bought drugs from the woman, according to the sheriff.
All six arrested were charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under along with other crimes.
▪ Johnny L. Perkins, 39, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant on a traffic crime.
▪ Donnie Oakley, 61, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
▪ Randall Storms, 27, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Arthur Oakley, 46, was charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication of controlled substances.
▪ Wendy Dean Davis, 46, was charged with public intoxication of controlled substances.
▪ Ambra Oakley was charged with drug trafficking, , two counts of criminal abuse, public intoxication of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of prescription drugs not in proper containers.
The six individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments