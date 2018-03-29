Main Street in Winchester shut down after storm sewer collapse

A stretch of Main Street in Winchester is closed after a storm sewer collapsed, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Main Street, or U.S. 60, is closed between Depot Street and Winn Avenue as repairs are made to the collapsed sewer, according to the transportation cabinet. Drivers are being told to detour through Washington and Maple streets.
Crews are working on making repairs to the road, but as of Thursday afternoon officials were unable to estimate when the road might reopen.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
