State

Main Street in Winchester shut down after storm sewer collapse

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 29, 2018 04:46 PM

A stretch of Main Street in Winchester is closed after a storm sewer collapsed, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Main Street, or U.S. 60, is closed between Depot Street and Winn Avenue as repairs are made to the collapsed sewer, according to the transportation cabinet. Drivers are being told to detour through Washington and Maple streets.

Crews are working on making repairs to the road, but as of Thursday afternoon officials were unable to estimate when the road might reopen.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’

View More Video