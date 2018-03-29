250 jobs making dump-truck parts coming to a closed Wayne County plant

A truck manufacturer will open a facility in Monticello that is projected to create 250 jobs, Gov Matt Bevin’s office announced Thursday.
Fitzgerald Industries II LLC will put the operation in a plant once occupied by Belden Wire & Cable.
“Fitzgerald Industries is providing an incredible opportunity for the workforce in Monticello and Wayne County,” Bevin said. “The closure of the Belden operation was a major blow to the local community, and this chance to put 250 people back to work comes at the perfect time.”
The Belden plant closed when the company moved production to Mexico, according to information in the release from Bevin’s office.
Fitzgerald will invest $6 million to reconfigure the former Belden plant and add machinery.
The plant will cut, form and weld aluminum sheeting for the production of commercial-grade dump beds for Class 8 trucks, according to the release.
It will also form steel parts to use in making steel dump-truck bodies.
Fitzgerald is based in Sparta, Tenn., and employs more than 700 people at facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The state approved Fitzgerald to receive tax incentives of up to $2.4 million for the project. The company will have to meet job and investment targets to get the incentive.
