Hopkinsville officer killed after being pulled over by a fake cop; manhunt underway

An off-duty police officer was killed in Christian County Thursday evening by a man who was impersonating a police officer, according to media and police reports.
James Kenneth Decoursey, 35, is accused of impersonating an officer to pull over the off-duty Hopkinsville police officer on Paulette Court, police told WSMV in Nashville.
The off-duty officer was then shot at about 5:10 p.m. central time and died at Jenny Stuart Medical Center, according to Kentucky State Police.
The man who was killed was identified as Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham, the department told The Kentucky New Era.
Never miss a local story.
Meacham, 38, was a Hopkinsville native, according to Fox17 Nashville, and was married with two children of school age. State police said at a news conference that he had worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department since May 2017 and previously spent 12 years with the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
Police continue to search for Decoursey, who was last seen driving a stolen white 1997 GMC pick-up truck, according to state police. The truck had a license plate number of 2070GH.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or give an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-5555.
Tips can also be sent in anonymously through the Kentucky State Police app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Governor Matt Bevin tweeted Thursday night about the Hopkinsville officer’s death.
“There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another,” Bevin said in the tweet. “Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine.”
Tonight a police officer in Hopkinsville, KY was killed in the line of duty...— Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) March 29, 2018
There is no greater sacrifice than that of a person willing to lay down their life for another...
Thank God for the #ThinBlueLine
Lawmakers in Frankfort Thursday night held a moment of silence after Hopkinsville’s Rep. Walker Wood Thomas announced the officer’s shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments