Herrington bridge between Mercer, Garrard is permanently closed

The bridge that spans Herrington Lake between Garrard and Mercer counties is closed permanently to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday.
The closure of the Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, “is necessary due to failures in the bridge deck and deterioration of the bridge truss,” the cabinet said in a release.
The bridge that is part of Ky. 152 has had a number of temporary closures over the years as engineers did inspections or as contractors did rehabilitation work to the span.
A replacement bridge is currently being built next to the existing structure. Walsh Construction bid $29.6 million for the project, which includes demolition and removal of the old bridge.
The anticipated completion date for the new bridge is November 2019, although the Transportation Cabinet said last week that significant rainfall during the winter months has delayed construction of the underwater piers for the new span.
While the existing bridge is closed, motorists should plan to use U.S. 27 and Ky. 34 to Ky. 33.
The Ky. 34 bridge over Herrington Lake that connects Garrard and Boyle counties will be open during the closure of the Kennedy Mill Bridge.
