Chris Bailey's forecast: April starts with more wild weather

April is off and running, but you may get it confused with March. That’s because the overall weather pattern really hasn’t changed much. We have a lot of wild weather on the way, with the potential for a little late Easter snow for some areas.
Morning showers will give way to a few dry hours, but another system rolls in here later today into tonight. This is mainly a cold rain for many, but areas across the north may have a brief period of slushy snow.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments