State

Chris Bailey's forecast: April starts with more wild weather

April 01, 2018 05:32 AM

April is off and running, but you may get it confused with March. That’s because the overall weather pattern really hasn’t changed much. We have a lot of wild weather on the way, with the potential for a little late Easter snow for some areas.

Morning showers will give way to a few dry hours, but another system rolls in here later today into tonight. This is mainly a cold rain for many, but areas across the north may have a brief period of slushy snow.

