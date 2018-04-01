Teachers and public workers staged a day of protests last Friday after Thursday evening’s action by the state legislature on the future of their pension plans.
Frankfort prepares for what could be a massive protest by teachers at Capitol

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

April 01, 2018 10:04 PM

Kentucky teachers are set to gather Monday in Frankfort to rally for more education funding and to protest changes to their pension system approved by the legislature last week.

The event could bring hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters to the Kentucky Education Association building on Capital Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday before a march to the Capitol about 10 a.m.

Capital Avenue will be shut down from Third Street to Campbell Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frankfort police announced on Facebook on Sunday. Officers will be posted to direct traffic, answer questions and help people who live and work in the stretch of road get where they need to be.

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler got emotional with reporters on Friday, March 30, 2018, as she talked about legislative action on a new pension bill and its impact on teachers. Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com

Protesters will be able to park at Juniper Hills Park, Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School to catch a shuttle to Capital Avenue, according to an event page for the protest.

On Friday, 26 school districts had to close after hundreds of teachers called in sick following the passing of pension reform by the state legislature.

Kentucky teachers will not be the only educators protesting on Monday. In Oklahoma, teachers are preparing to walk from their schools on Monday unless their legislature “significantly raises their pay,” according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

For updates from the protest Monday morning, check Kentucky.com and the Herald-Leader’s politics news Twitter account, @BGPolitics.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

