Frankfort prepares for what could be a massive protest by teachers at Capitol

Kentucky teachers are set to gather Monday in Frankfort to rally for more education funding and to protest changes to their pension system approved by the legislature last week.
The event could bring hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters to the Kentucky Education Association building on Capital Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday before a march to the Capitol about 10 a.m.
Capital Avenue will be shut down from Third Street to Campbell Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frankfort police announced on Facebook on Sunday. Officers will be posted to direct traffic, answer questions and help people who live and work in the stretch of road get where they need to be.
Protesters will be able to park at Juniper Hills Park, Western Hills High School and Franklin County High School to catch a shuttle to Capital Avenue, according to an event page for the protest.
On Friday, 26 school districts had to close after hundreds of teachers called in sick following the passing of pension reform by the state legislature.
Kentucky teachers will not be the only educators protesting on Monday. In Oklahoma, teachers are preparing to walk from their schools on Monday unless their legislature “significantly raises their pay,” according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
