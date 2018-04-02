“They do so much for us.” Two civilians help struggling officer make arrest.

Two citizens helped a Stanton Police Department officer make an arrest Sunday with a suspect who was attempting to flee.
The incident occurred near Whitaker Bank and Shell Mart on South Main Street Sunday, when an officer was trying to arrest Coty Sparks, of Stanton, police said.
Sparks fled on foot, and he began to resist arrest once the officer caught up with him, according to police.
Austin Tharpe, of Stanton, and Oppie Anthony Garner, of Mount Sterling, observed the struggle between the officer and Sparks and pulled over to help, Tharpe said. The two held Sparks’ arms so the officer could grab a pocket knife Sparks had in his pocket, according to Tharpe.
Never miss a local story.
“They do so much for us and to see him having trouble getting the guy to listen, it seemed like it was best to help out with the situation, especially since he had a knife,” Tharpe said. “Someone could have easily gotten hurt.”
Sparks was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest, along with being served two bench warrants, according to police.
“These two individuals did the right thing by stepping in to help law enforcement rather than standing around hoping to record the next viral video on their phones,” the police department said in a statement.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments