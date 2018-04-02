Kentucky candidate pulls ads after Sinclair stations criticized as pro-Trump

Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath pledged Monday to remove campaign advertising from a Sinclair-owned Fox station in Kentucky over the company forcing anchors to accuse other media of reporting “fake news.”
Sinclair Broadcast Group is accused of requiring TV anchors at its nearly 200 television stations in the country to read a promo about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one sided news stories plaguing our country,” which others are calling pro-Donald Trump propaganda. Deadspin created a mash-up of many Sinclair station anchors reading the script.
Lexington station WDKY-TV did not say Monday whether its anchors read the statement on air.
How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018
McGrath called the script for the television stations “an extreme danger to our Democracy.”
“(It) eerily mimics the propaganda efforts that authoritarian regimes often use to control the media in their own country,” she said in a statement.
“The nearly 20,000 grassroots donors who have contributed to my campaign should have the expectation that their financial support will never be used to enrich these chilling right-wing efforts to stifle the critical role of local journalism to advance their narrow ideological and political agenda,” she added.
McGrath’s campaign spent a little less than $5,000 on ads with WDKY last week and another $5,000 this week, according to Mark Nickolas, McGrath’s campaign manager. The $5,000 spent this week was refunded after the campaign voiced its concern about Sinclair.
McGrath, who spent 20 years in the Marine Corps and wants to unseat U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, also called upon Democratic candidates throughout the country to take stands against Sinclair-owned television stations.
Vying with McGrath for the Democratic nomination to the 6th Congressional District seat are: Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, state Sen. Reggie Thomas, frequent candidate Geoff Young and Theodore David Green.
“Through the power of a boycott, and how we use our supporters’ contributions, we can stand up to this threat to our independent media and send a firm message that these actions will not be tolerated in a nation where the freedom of the press is vital,” McGrath said.
President Donald Trump defended Sinclair Monday morning.
“So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest group of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke,” he said.
Sinclair senior vice president of news Scott Livingston defended the promos as a “well-researched journalistic initiative focused on fair and objective reporting,” according to CNN.
“We aren’t sure of the motivation for the criticism, but find it curious that we would be attacked for asking our news people to remind their audiences that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media, which result in an ill-informed public with potentially dangerous consequences,” Livingston said in a statement released by WDKY-TV on Monday.
But the widely reported script did not take aim at social media alone. It said, “More alarming, some media outlets publish these same fake stories ... stories that aren’t true, without checking facts first. Unfortunately some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias.”
Livingston’s response Monday continued, “It is ironic that we would be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting, and for specifically asking the public to hold our newsrooms accountable. Our local stations keep our audiences’ trust by staying focused on fact-based reporting and clearly identifying commentary.”
Though WDKY-TV released the Sinclair response to the criticism, it did not reveal if the original statement was read on the Lexington Fox affiliate’s news broadcast.
Thomas is not currently running ads on any television station, his campaign said Monday.
Gray will not pull advertising from WDKY, according to his campaign.
“Sinclair’s approach is a disgrace to journalism, but we’re not going to write people off just because of the TV shows they watch,” Gray’s campaign manager Jamie Emmons said in a statement. “If we cut and run then the people trying to spread this garbage are the only ones doing the talking. Jim Gray has always been about bringing people together to find common ground, and he is going to go after every vote, everywhere in this district.”
McGrath responded to Gray’s decision in a statement Monday.
“We need leaders who are willing to do what is right even if it might be easier for their campaign simply to go along and not raise an objection,” McGrath said. “I guess that’s one thing that separates us as candidates.”
Herald-Leader reporter Dan Desrochers contributed to this report.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
