Jessamine County seeks help in search for missing teenager

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help as they look for a missing 16 year old who is believed to have left her home in mid-March with an “unknown person.”
Allyson Waters was last seen at her home on March 14, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office. Investigators believe she was picked up at her home by another person.
Anyone with information related to Waters’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-885-9512. If calling in information after hours, contact Jessamine County dispatch at 859-887-5447.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
