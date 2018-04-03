Chris Bailey's forecast: Severe storms possible today

We have a very active weather day taking shape across much of the state, leading to the potential for strong to severe storms. This action is ahead of a strong cold front, with a mega-temp gradient along it.
Strong storms may be noted early today, as a warm front lifts northward across the state. This warm front will unleash a warm, moist and unstable air mass that will take us through the rest of the day.
Highs may reach 75–80 if we can get enough sunshine ahead of the front, then will drop to near freezing behind the front by Wednesday morning.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments