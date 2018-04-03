Daughter of accused police killer assaulted officers at her dad’s house, records say.

The daughter of John Hall, who is accused of shooting to death a Pikeville police officer, was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Santana Hall, 21, showed up to her father’s trailer on Hurricane Creek Road where she was screaming for him to let her in, according to court records. Her father has been in jail since being charged with the murder of Scotty Hamilton last month.
When Kentucky State Police troopers arrived, Hall began cursing at them and police could tell she was intoxicated, according to her arrest record.
Police detained Hall to wait for EMS to treat her, but she became erratic and attempted to leave, state police said. A trooper held her by her wrists until Hall pulled away and struck the trooper with her right fist in the back of his head, records show.
Never miss a local story.
She continued to swing with both of her hands and tried to strike the trooper multiple times, according to her arrest record. Hall continued to resist arrest, even when the trooper delivered an “empty-hand strike” to her. She also attempted to strike another trooper, who then delivered his own strike to Hall, records show.
She was then arrested and transported to the Pikeville Medical Center, where she was treated for a high level of intoxication, according to court records. She did not suffer any treatable injuries from the troopers.
Hall is being held in the Pike County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond for assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and menacing, according to court records. She pleaded not guilty to her charges during an arraignment Monday.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments