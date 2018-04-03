U.S. 60 between Marsailles Road and the Bluegrass Parkway was expected to be shutdown for several hours following a crash that brought down a utility pole, according to traffic and law enforcement officials.
State

U.S. 60 near Versailles closed after accident

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

April 03, 2018 03:47 PM

A major road in Versailles was expected to be closed anywhere from four to six hours Tuesday afternoon following a crash that brought down a utility pole.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Paddock Drive, according to information released by Lexington traffic management. As a result, all four lanes of U.S. 60 were shut down between Marsailles Road and the Bluegrass Parkway.

As of about 2:20 p.m., the road was expected to remain closed until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the Versailles Police Department.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

