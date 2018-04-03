U.S. 60 near Versailles closed after accident

A major road in Versailles was expected to be closed anywhere from four to six hours Tuesday afternoon following a crash that brought down a utility pole.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Paddock Drive, according to information released by Lexington traffic management. As a result, all four lanes of U.S. 60 were shut down between Marsailles Road and the Bluegrass Parkway.
As of about 2:20 p.m., the road was expected to remain closed until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the Versailles Police Department.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
