Lawsuit over Kentucky’s denial of ‘IM God’ plates can proceed, judge rules

A Northern Kentucky man who was denied a license plate reading “IM GOD” can go forward with his federal lawsuit, a judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove rejected the state’s argument that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet secretary is immune from a lawsuit and that the case should be dismissed because personalized plate messages are “government speech.” The ruling was released Friday.
The decision favors Bennie Hart of Kenton County, who in 2016 sought a personalized license plate that said “IM GOD.”
Kentucky Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing officials refused and called his message “obscene or vulgar.” Later the state said the plate was rejected because it was “not in good taste and would create the potential of distraction to other drivers and possibly confrontations.”
“We would have taken the very same position had the individual requested plates read ‘IM ALLAH’ or ‘IM BUDDAH’ or ‘IM SATAN,’” wrote J. Todd Shipp, a lawyer for the state, in a letter.
Hart, an atheist, had the same “IM GOD” personalized license plate issued in Hamilton County, Ohio, for 12 years before moving to Independence in Kenton County.
In November 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit on Hart’s behalf that challenged certain portions of the regulations governing personalized license plates, specifically denial of plates based on notions of “good taste.”
Hart seeks approval of his license plate application, and a finding by the court that plates cannot be denied solely because they communicate messages about politics or religion.
“Mr. Hart’s personalized plate request was denied based for reasons we believe violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution,” said Heather Gatnarek, an attorney for the ACLU-Kentucky, in a statement. “We’ll be making that argument to the court as the case moves forward.”
