Battlefield over Kentucky teacher pensions shifts to Pike County

Public school teachers and elected officials from Eastern Kentucky marched and rallied in Pikeville Tuesday in a show of solidarity for teachers and other public employees affected by proposed changes to the state pension system.
Public officials including Sen. Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, Rep. Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, and Rep. Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, all praised teachers for their continued activism and encouraged supporters to take their anger to the polls in November.
“You tell that governor that if he has any heart and soul at all for this Commonwealth of Kentucky, stand up for these public employees, stand up for these school teachers, and do the right thing and veto that bill,” Adkins said to the crowd. “You have been able to energize Kentucky in a way I’ve never seen.”
Pike County schools were closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday as teachers rallied in Frankfort and Pikeville. While some school districts elsewhere in the state closed Monday for spring break, Pike County shut its doors “in support of the KEA rally,” the district announced on Facebook.
Great turnout today! #pikecountystrong #120Strong #yourkidsareourkids pic.twitter.com/8IoV2PdQbQ— Laura Cooley (@LJCooleyKY) April 3, 2018
The rally was the first initiative of Pike County Strong, a group founded Monday night with hopes of organizing teachers, elected officials and others who want to voice support for pensions and benefits for public workers.
“We want people to know that we’re strong and we’re united,” said Patricia Collins, director of the Pike County Schools Head Start program, who helped organize the rally and found Pike County Strong. “We’re all in this together, this affects us all.”
The Pikeville rally was a follow-up to the massive teachers rally in Frankfort on Monday, where thousands chanted and protested at the Capitol.
Hatton credited teachers with the budget changes approved by the legislature, which include restoring funding for school transportation, and adding more money to SEEK, the state’s school funding formula.
“I hope you take ownership of that,” Hatton said to the crowd. “We’re going to roll this tide back to people who care about us.”
The budget does not include state funding for textbooks or for numerous teacher training programs.
#PikevilleKY #pikecountystrong @CoryWYMT @WYMT @AndrewWYMT @brobwx @AMHQ @weatherchannel @SpecNewsKY pic.twitter.com/Htvl34bVkL— Mary Reed Runyon (@MaryReedRunyon1) April 3, 2018
#BelfryAreaStrong #pikecountystrong #120Strong #120strong #120united pic.twitter.com/GSjRQTTZIT— Belfry Elementary (@jillrenae8258) April 3, 2018
Belfry Area Strong in Pike County! #120united #120strong #pikecountystrong @RepHarrisKy @PikeCoSchoolsKY #LoveKYPublicEducation @KYEducators @SenatorRayJones @AngieHatton16 @WYMT @WSAZnews pic.twitter.com/XNLB9N0Q18— Principal Amy Swiney (@aswiney01) April 3, 2018
Renee Fields, a preschool teacher at West Perry Elementary in Perry County, said she wants to see teachers become more unified in demanding funding for public education.
“I do think we need to stand a little taller and be a little louder,” Fields said. “We are not ignorant, we do not throw tantrums. We are fighting for our kids.”
After the rally at Pikeville City Park, the crowd marched through downtown Pikeville, drawing honks of support from passing cars and chanting “Pike County Strong, Pike County Strong” as they weaved through town.
Teachers also brought enough food to fill up the beds of about three pickup trucks, which will be divided between schools in Pike County and given to students in need.
“In Eastern Kentucky, we band together, we take care of our own,” said Kim Meddings, a teacher at Belfy Middle School. “There’s a real need in Eastern Kentucky, and the governor doesn’t seem to respect that fact.”
Meddings and others said they hope teachers will continue to voice their anger through marches and rallies similar to the one in Pikeville.
“The war on workers and the war on your pensions is going to continue,” Rep. Harris said. “Together we’re going to be able to defend it, because together we are a strong, strong voice.”
As Eastern Kentucky officials find ways to diversify the region’s economy, which has been hit hard by the decline of the coal industry, Adkins said officials in Frankfort should remember that public education will play an important role in the region’s future.
“Growing the economy and funding public education goes hand in hand,” Adkins said at the rally. “We need to hear your voices louder than we’ve ever heard them before.”
Will Wright is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach him at 859-270-9760, @HLWright
