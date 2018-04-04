How King is being memorialized locally, nationally on anniversary of his death

Fifty years after the nation lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy is being commemorated in Kentucky and the nation Wednesday.
In Frankfort, the MLK Memorial March to Move starts at 1:30 p.m. Organizers planned to meet at Third Street and Capital Avenue before the march proceeds on Capital Avenue to the state Capitol where speakers will address the crowd. Those include public officials and Crystal deGregory, a history professor at Kentucky State University.
The event is sponsored by the People's Campaign Community Network.
Nationally, the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize Award ceremony will honor Benjamin Ferencz, 99, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials and Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change has asked churches and organizations to join it and the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis in a moment of remembrance by tolling bells at 7:01 p.m. EST (6:01 p.m. CST) 39 times marking the time King was assassinated and his age at the time. King's children and granddaughter will lay a wreath at his crypt.
