Strong winds, tornado hit Kentucky, disrupting power and 1 person’s shower

A line of strong storms that produced high winds and at least one tornado ripped through much of the state Tuesday night, damaging outbuildings, knocking out power and uprooting trees as it went.
Some of the reported damage in Grayson County was caused by a tornado, according to a preliminary survey by the National Weather Service’s Louisville office.
The tornado was an EF-1 with winds up to 110 miles per hour, according to the weather service. It was about 100 yards wide was on the ground for about half a mile.
In Eastern Kentucky, about 4,600 people were without power as late as 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the storms, according to Kentucky Power. Crews were working to restore power, but some customers in the Hazard area could be without electricity until about noon Friday, according to an update sent by the power company.
Straight line winds in LaRue and Hardin counties also caused serious damage to outbuildings and trees Tuesday night, according to the weather service. Winds reached up to 90 miles per hour in some parts of LaRue County.
Several buildings suffered roof damage across Eastern Kentucky as well, including some in Letcher, Pike and Harlan counties, according to the weather services’ Jackson office.
A Kenton County woman was in the shower Tuesday night when the storm caused a tree to fall through her roof and into the bathroom, she told WDRB.
The weather service’s Louisville office said Wednesday that they will survey damage in Boyle County on Thursday. Surveyors will determine what type of storm caused damage in the county, including a roof that was ripped from a house and a barn that was blown apart, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
