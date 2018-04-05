Chris Bailey's forecast: Winter storm threat for Friday night and Saturday morning

We have a very nice day ahead of us, but Old Man Winter is ready to slap us around again. A developing winter storm will work our way by late Friday into early Saturday, and it may drop several inches of wet snow.
Before we get into that, let’s talk about today. Highs will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A gusty wind will make it feel chillier than that.
Things begin to change late Friday as a storm system rolls our way. Heavy rains will increase quickly, then we will see much of that going over to snow Friday night and early Saturday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
