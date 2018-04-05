Lawmaker apologizes, leaves ‘toxic’ Twitter after remarks about Kentucky teachers

A Kentucky lawmaker who deleted his Twitter account Wednesday apologized for remarks that appeared to have criticized teachers running for office.

State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, was responding on Twitter to a WKYT story about the high number educators running for office in the state. His tweet said, “40% of high school grads can’t read or do math. Yes, let’s see what they can do with state government.”

After receiving backlash from his tweet, Meredith deleted his Twitter account. He told WDRB Wednesday night that he regrets leaving the impression that he doesn’t respect teachers.

“The point I was trying to make was that teachers should go ahead and run for office,” he said. “But I want them to know that it’s not as easy as it looks.”

Meredith also told WDRB he was “getting attacked and vilified” by teachers following his vote on last week’s Senate Bill 151, which overhauled Kentucky’s ailing public pension system. He was one of 22 of the 37 state senators who helped pass the vote.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes quickly noticed Meredith’s tweet Wednesday night and responded with her own thoughts.

“Steve Meredith, a KY state senator, believes teachers shouldn’t be elected to government. We’ll see about that come November,” she said.

Tom Shelton, the executive director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, tweeted Wednesday night that he has heard Meredith “make comments like these and worse in an Education Committee Meeting during the session.”

Some observers speculated Meredith’s tweet was alluding to a 2005 study by Achieve.org, which states 40 percent of American public high school graduates are unprepared for college and work.

Steve Meredith, a KY state senator, believes teachers shouldn't be elected to government. We'll see about that come November. #EducationIsOntheBallot #120Strong #RememberInNovember pic.twitter.com/nJyrhuSFua — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) April 4, 2018

A separate 2000 report from the Legislative Research Commission states 40 percent of Kentucky’s working age has limited to moderate literacy skills and cannot read.

Educators throughout the state have commented on Meredith’s remarks.

I’m embarrassed that Steve Meredith is a senator in our great state. As a teacher, I’m disgusted by his unprofessional and misinformed rhetoric. To tweet such nonsense and then delete your account is cowardly, but routine under this @GovMattBevin administration. — Nathan Peniston (@CoachPenGC) April 5, 2018

Meredith, who represents portions of Breckinridge, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart, LaRue and Meade counties, told WDRB he has no plans to reactivate his Twitter account. “Social media is just getting too toxic,” he said.

The state’s Republican party has not commented on Meredith’s remarks.