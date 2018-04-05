55-year-old Kentucky man allegedly hosted teens, drugs, alcohol for spring break party

A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hosting an open house party for high school students in Destin on spring break.
Thomas Gardner, 55, was the only person over the age of 21 at the house that police responded to following a noise complaint, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
After observing many individuals going in and out of the house, a deputy entered the home and instantly smelled marijuana, according to the sheriff. He also saw marijuana laying on the coffee and kitchen tables, along with liquor bottles and beer cans scattered throughout the home, a release from the sheriff stated.
Gardner said he was chaperoning the students and said he knew they were in high school and consuming alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was charged with holding an open house party and possession of marijuana.
Gardner has previously been convicted in Louisville of various crimes, including criminal mischief, driving under the influence, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and violating an emergency protective order, according to court records.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments